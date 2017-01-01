Customer Outreach
Business Text Messaging for your Team

Heymarket helps you manage customer relationships from anywhere

Communicate with customers via text message.
Shared Inbox

Share a phone number

Multiple team members can share a single phone number for text messaging. View and reply to the same incoming messages, or send messages from the inbox. Perfect for your team’s customer service, sales, or main number.

Heymarket features are focused on quality customer interactions.
Productivity

Smarter messaging for business

Schedule meetings, set reminders to follow up, and export chats. All over SMS. Heymarket saves your team time by working with existing contacts, custom fields, calendars, and photos.

Heymarket features are focused on quality customer interactions.
Send pre-created messages with templates.
Templates

Say it again

Reuse common messages that include photos, text, and even the contact's first name. Track who viewed the photos and share templates across your team.

Organize contacts with lists.
Lists

Personalized customer interaction

Organize contacts into lists and send personalized messages. Each contacts receives a separate message and can reply privately to you. You can even track who viewed the photos in a message.

Organize contacts with lists.
Work smarter with your team by sharing an inbox.
TEAMS

Work Together

Assign chats, share contacts, notes, lists, and templates with your team. You control how information is shared and who has access to each inbox. Data remains with the team, even when an employee leaves.

Set reminders when you need to follow up with someone.
Manage Messages

Take control of business messages

Swipe any message to set a reminder, archive or mute. You can even export chats to back them up and search from your computer. Enable auto replies to set customer expectations and do not disturb to control notifications.

Set reminders when you need to follow up with someone.
Set a specific time and date for messages to be sent.
Schedule Messages

Send it later

Compose a message and send it at the most appropriate time. It's simple to schedule any message to contacts or lists.

CAMPAIGNS

Automated sequence of messages

Send a series of messages on a set schedule to contacts. Create a welcome campaign for new customers or a feedback campaign for existing customers.

Full featured web application. Contact information available at your fingertips.
Mobile and Web Apps

Work however you like

Heymarket was built from the ground up for iPhone, Android, and any web browser. And best of all, your messages and team data are always in sync.

Receive texts from your landline or toll-free number with Heymarket.
Keep your number or get a new one

Text with Existing or New Numbers

Move the SMS portion of landline and toll free numbers to Heymarket. Keep the voice service with your current provider. Or get a new number for privacy reasons and route inbound phone calls wherever you like.

TechCrunch

"Heymarket enables professionals to use their phones to text with customers using a seperate assigned phone number."

inman

"Heymarket personalizes broad-cast texting for mobile-savvy agents. Use your phone's native texting capabilities to enrich the customer experience."

retail TouchPoints

“Heymarket built the app from the ground up for iPhone, Android and any web browser. Users can also use it on their computer with a web-based app.”

Heymarket is loved by companies like yours

